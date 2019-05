On April 29, 2019, General Paul Kagame watched the game of basketball in style. Kagame watched the NBA game at Oakland, California, USA.

Read here ”Rwandan president Paul Kagame makes grand appearance at Oracle Arena: The African leader and NBA fan watched Warriors-Rockets with entourage”.

Kagame is becoming addicted to basketball. He watched the 2019 NBA All-Star Game played at Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, on February 17, 2019.