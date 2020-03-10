Kagame Won’t Host Commonwealth 2020 Due To Truth-Deficit

Let us hope that COVID19 will soon be history and that humanity will in due course get rid of this scourge. The reality, however, is that there is no miraculous solution to this. We are in for a rough time. COVID19 has a foothold on every continent. The threat of COVID19 turning into a pandemic is very real as the World Health Organization says. The global number of COVID19 cases has surpassed 110,000. For General Paul Kagame, the main casualty is the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2020 he was to host in Kigali in June. I am willing to bet CHOGM 2020 won’t happen for one main reason — truth deficit. No leader will fly to Kigali knowing full well that Rwanda’s COVID19 status reports will be bogus and manipulated by the regime. Rwanda is synonymous with statistical manipulation and information curbing. Kagame, you reap what you sow.

