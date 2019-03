By David Himbara

In extraordinarily warmongering rhetoric uttered in Rwanda’s vernacular language, Kinyarwanda, presidential security advisor, and former defense minister, James Kabarebe beat war drums.

Kabarebe said that his boss General Paul Kagame has never lost, will never lose, and is ready for war. Here is Kabarebe’s war rhetoric:

“Ibintu byo kurwana intambara mu mateka ye, Perezida Kagame nta mateka yo gutsindwa urugamba afite, ikindi mu myumvire ye gutsindwa ntabwo bijya bibamo, nta kintu kitwa gutsindwa kiba mu myumvire ye, tunarebe no mu zindi ntambara buri gihe yarateguraga akagupangira intambara akaguha gahunda kandi akaba azi ko ugomba gutsinda… uwakwiha kumurwanya ndamubabarira kuko njye mbizi, kuvuga ngo yatsindwa ni ukwibeshya nta na hamwe yatsindwa.”

Translated into English, Kabarebe says that ”Kagame does not plan to lose the war. The term ”losing” does not exist at all. This proven by all past wars that Kagame meticulously planned and won precisely. I pity those who plan to fight him. He can’t lose a war.”

You have to give it to Kagame and Kabarebe — their thirst for violence and death is unquenchable.