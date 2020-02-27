KAGAME, YOU FAILED TO KILL KIZITO MIHIGO!!

The Rwandan government led by Paul Kagame assassinated popular gospel singer Kizito Mihigo on February 16th 2020. In what is meant to be a staunch message to Rwandans to silence them, Kagame has FAILED to realise that such actions will only STRENGTHEN THE RESOLVE of the Rwandan people. Kizito Mihigo may be physically dead, but his message is ALIVE and well.

Peter Mutabaruka

Twitter @Pete_SM

Link to Kizito Mihigo song: https://youtu.be/4mmS3s5XnWo

AMAHORIWACU CAMPAIGN

