Kagameconomics Is Contradictory 😂

By David Himbara

Kagameconomics which is a unique brand of economics 📈 invented by General Paul Kagame, and practiced exclusively in the Republic of Rwanda, has several principles. Half of the principles, however, contradict the rest of Kagameconomics. Here are the main principles of Kagameconomics and how they contradict:

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is the basis of building a free market capitalism of one billion people that will make Africa rich. Super efficient African Union (AU) institutions financed by domestic revenues as opposed to near-total dependence on foreign donations is fundamental. A fully integrated East African Community (EAC) in which free movement of capital and people is central to paving the way to the East African Federation. The above principles do not necessarily apply to Rwandans. For example, Rwandans may not cross the Rwanda-Uganda border until further notice. Goods and persons from Uganda are henceforth denied entry into the Republic of Rwanda until further notice. Any Rwandan who disagrees with Kagame will be eliminated, whether such person is in AU, EAC, or outside the African continent. If 4, 5, and 6 contradict 1, 2, and 3, ”I DON’T GIVE A DAMN, AND I WILL WAIT FOR THE RIGHT MOMENT AND HIT WHOEVER DISAGREES.”😂