By David Himbara

The Kagames live like kings and queens. They travel like billionaires — in US$65 million executive jets. They stay in presidential suites costing US$20,000 a night. King Paul was last seen in Rwanda on September 17, 2019. After that, he jetted to Nairobi, Kenya. From there, King Paul, Queen Kanjogera, and Prince Ivan hit the east coast of the US in New York, with Queen Kanjogera proceeding to Southern California on September 30, 2019. The King and Prince entertained basketball stars in New York City on September 24, the same day as the King addressed an empty chamber of the UN General Assembly.

The Rwandan King, Queen and Prince were then sighted in Seattle, Washington, USA, on October 2, 2019. Meaning that King Paul, Queen Nyiramongi, and Prince Ivan have been outside their kingdom for over half a month.

No one knows for sure who runs the poverty-stricken kingdom of 12 million people when King Paul, Queen Nyiramongi, and Prince Ivan are touring the world.

Stay Tuned.