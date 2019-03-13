Kagame’s 11 Most Shocking ”Revelations” At 2019 Retreat

By David Himbara
- Since when did we become killers? We are not.
- Uganda has been destabilizing Rwanda since Seth Sendashonga as Gérard Prunier showed in his book From Genocide to Continental War.
- Seth Sendashonga crossed the line. He had to die. I am unapologetic about that.
- I confronted Museveni himself with the fact that his government has given RNC a free hand to recruit people in Uganda.
- Museveni lied that he did not know Rujugiro. I proved to Museveni that he knew Rujugiro.
- We did not close the border with Uganda.
- No one can bring me to my knees. Men and women of our country, you should never accept that.
- The only Rwandans accepted by the government of Uganda are those opposed to the Rwandan government.
- I have told Rwandans not to travel to Uganda.
- You may hear all kinds of stories. Relax. Rwanda is very fine.
- People say I am a vagabond traveling all the time.
