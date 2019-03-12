Kagame’s Advisor Mwenda Blames Museveni And Predicts War Between Rwanda And Uganda

By David Himbara

Andrew Mwenda, a member of Kagame’s Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

According to Andrew Mwenda, Uganda’s head of state Yoweri Museveni has mismanaged relations with Kigali and that this is why Rwanda closed its common border with Uganda. Mwenda then asserts that ”I think Uganda and Rwanda will most likely degenerate into war.”

Mwenda concludes that the culprit in this conflict is Museveni and not Rwandan head of Paul Kagame. In Mwenda’s own words, ”the problem between Uganda and Rwanda — as I know it — is the refusal of Kampala to listen to the concerns of Kigali.”

Mwenda proceeds to give examples of the issues Museveni has refused to address. As he puts it, ”for example, Rwanda has complained severally to Uganda both formally and informally about the presence of persons hostile to the government in Kigali.” Mwenda says that he has ”personally tried several times to interest Museveni in the issues Rwanda was raising but he either expressed indifference or paid lip service or said he will discuss them directly with Kagame, which he rarely did.”

Here is my question: Is Mwenda writing this piece as an objective publisher of Uganda’s Independent newspaper, or is he expressing views in his capacity as a member of Kagame’s Presidential Advisory Council? It is the latter. Even a visitor from another planet would most definitely be aware of the fact that Kagame is the chief architect of violence in the sub-continent. Museveni should be criticized heavily for the reserve — allowing Kagame to cause chaos in Uganda for decades.