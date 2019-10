By David Himbara

The Rwanda Franc continued to decline through 2019 and then just sunk steeply in early October. This sharp decline is due to among other things the continued closure of the Rwanda-Uganda border which Kagame locked up in February 2019. The top chart shows the decline of the Rwandan franc from November 2018 to September 2019. The lower chat shows the sinking of the Rwandan franc on October 9, 2019.