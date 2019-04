This new book will be OUT on THURSDAY 30 MAY 2019

To reserve your copy please email us at publications@rwandansrights.org

To buy in advance

For the £ zone = £13.00 + £2.00 (Postage) – To buy click here

For the € zone: € 15.00 + € 2.00 (Postage) – To buy click here

For the $ zone: $17.00 + $2.00 (Postage) – To buy click here