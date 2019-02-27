Kagame’s Fear Of Fellow Rwandans In Plain Sight

By David Himbara

Kagame speaking at Nyamagabe District, Southern Province, February 26, 2019

General Paul Kagame sure doesn’t trust Rwandans, although he claims they love him because 99% of them “voted” him into his third term in 2017.

Nothing illustrates Kagame’s fear of Rwandans than his visit to Nyamagabe District, Southern Province, on February 26, 2019. The General set up his tent from which he spoke to the Nyamagabe residents across the road from them.

But even the distance across the road wasn’t far enough for Kagame to feel safe from the people who supposedly love him and voted him into power.

Two separate lines of policemen and military men formed protective shields on each side of the road. In other words, Kagame had three protective barriers between him and fellow Rwandans— two police/military lines and the road itself. At this severe level of paranoia, expect two things from Kagame from now onwards.

First, he will increase his overseas visits because he feels much safer in foreign capitals— he has already made 9 such trips in less than two months in 2019.

Second, Kagame will abandon even the few direct contacts he makes with citizens, and communicate with them via radio and occasional speeches in parliament. General Kagame is suffering from the classic case of role-reversal. After taking so many lives, the General is gripped by fear of being hunted by his victims.