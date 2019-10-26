Kagame’s Generals Leaked His Speech On Killing Enemies On Sight

General Paul Kagame addressed his generals on October 19, 2019. The speech was extraordinarily violent – even by Kagame’s standards. The speech recalled what Kagame uttered on June 14, 2014 after the US State Department said it was “deeply concerned” about the arrests and disappearance of Rwandans. Kagame’s response was as follows:

“We will continue to arrest more suspects and, if possible, shoot in broad daylight those who intend to destabilize our country.”

Fast forward to October 19, 2019 when Kagame addressed his generals. The speech made in Kinyarwanda essentially repeats his 2014 declarations that he will kill suspects in broad daylight. Kagame rants about enemies running around in the neighbouring countries whom he will finish without mercy.

The shocking thing about the speech is not the content but the fact that Kagame’s speech to the generals was leaked.

Kagame must be a worried man. Evidently, he can’t trust anyone if his speech to the generals can be leaked. Kagame is pretty much on his own. You know things are extremely bad when a military dictator’s own generals start leaking his craziness.