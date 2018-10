By David Himbara

On October 5, a High Court in Rwanda released on bail Diane Rwigara and her mother Adeline Rwigara. On hearing the court ruling, Adeline Rwigara raised her hands and praised God. The packed courtroom joined Adeline in excitement.

Then the Kagame guards set upon Adeline and Diane Rwigara pouncing on them, and shoving them in another room away from their family and friends. Kagame justice was rendered. Watch the video here.