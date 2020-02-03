Kagame’s ICT Hub Is Ranked 153rd Globally, 21st In Sub-Saharan Africa And 3rd In East Africa Community

The UN International Telecommunication Union’s ICT development index is not kind to General Paul Kagame. The Index is based on eleven ICT indicators, grouped in three clusters – access, use and skills. The Index ranks Rwanda 153rd in the world, 21st in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and 3rd in the East Africa Community (EAC). In EAC, Kenya and Uganda are ranked ahead of Rwanda. This is embarrassing. Kagame boasts he is turning Rwanda into an African digital hub.

Here are SSA and global ICT development rankings

In SSA, Mauritius tops ICT Development rankings, and stands at 72 globally. Rwanda does not feature in the top twenty Sub-Saharan African countries.

  1. (72) Mauritius
  2. (90) Seychelles
  3. (92) South Africa
  4. (93) Cape Verde
  5. (105) Botswana
  6. (114) Gabon
  7. (116) Ghana
  8. (118) Namibia
  9. (131) Côte d’Ivoire
  10. (132) S. Tomé & Principe
  11. (133) Lesotho
  12. (136) Zimbabwe
  13. (138) Kenya
  14. (142) Senegal
  15. (143) Nigeria
  16. (144) Gambia
  17. (146) Zambia
  18. (149) Cameroon
  19. (150) Mozambique
  20. (152) Uganda
  21. (153) Rwanda
  22. (155) Mali
  23. (156) Togo
  24. (160) Angola
  25. (161) Benin
  26. (162) Burkina Faso
  27. (163) Equatorial Guinea
  28. (165) Tanzania
  29. (166) Guinea
  30. (167) Malawi
  31. (169) Madagascar
  32. (170) Ethiopia
  33. (171) Congo (Dem. Rep.)
  34. (172) Burundi
  35. (173) Guinea-Bissau
  36. (174) Chad
  37. (175) Central African Rep.
  38. 176) Eritrea

Kagame’s would-be digital economy has a long way to go before changing from fantasy into reality.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR