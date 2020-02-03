Kagame’s ICT Hub Is Ranked 153rd Globally, 21st In Sub-Saharan Africa And 3rd In East Africa Community

The UN International Telecommunication Union’s ICT development index is not kind to General Paul Kagame. The Index is based on eleven ICT indicators, grouped in three clusters – access, use and skills. The Index ranks Rwanda 153rd in the world, 21st in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and 3rd in the East Africa Community (EAC). In EAC, Kenya and Uganda are ranked ahead of Rwanda. This is embarrassing. Kagame boasts he is turning Rwanda into an African digital hub.

Here are SSA and global ICT development rankings

In SSA, Mauritius tops ICT Development rankings, and stands at 72 globally. Rwanda does not feature in the top twenty Sub-Saharan African countries.

(72) Mauritius (90) Seychelles (92) South Africa (93) Cape Verde (105) Botswana (114) Gabon (116) Ghana (118) Namibia (131) Côte d’Ivoire (132) S. Tomé & Principe (133) Lesotho (136) Zimbabwe (138) Kenya (142) Senegal (143) Nigeria (144) Gambia (146) Zambia (149) Cameroon (150) Mozambique (152) Uganda (153) Rwanda (155) Mali (156) Togo (160) Angola (161) Benin (162) Burkina Faso (163) Equatorial Guinea (165) Tanzania (166) Guinea (167) Malawi (169) Madagascar (170) Ethiopia (171) Congo (Dem. Rep.) (172) Burundi (173) Guinea-Bissau (174) Chad (175) Central African Rep. 176) Eritrea

Kagame’s would-be digital economy has a long way to go before changing from fantasy into reality.