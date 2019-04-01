Kagame’s Latest Statements On Museveni Are Scandalous

By David Himbara

The pro-Kagame vernacular newspaper Igihe.com published a lengthy article titled “Kagame yavuze ku ibaruwa ya Museveni, intambara u Rwanda rwatsinzemo Uganda no ku mutangabuhamya wavuye muri Iran.” Translated into English, “Kagame discussed the Museveni letter, how Rwanda defeated Uganda in wars, and recent evidence from Iran.”

The statements attributed to General Paul Kagame in the noted article are deplorable to say the least. Below, I have extracted from Igihe.com article Kagame’s most outlandish and scandalous statements on Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

1. ”Museveni ntabwo ari Perezida w’u Rwanda nta nubwo azabawe. Bigomba gukemuka. Ntabwo dukunda abantu baduha amabwiriza, aho yaba aturutse hose, ibyo ubizi neza.” TRANSLATED: ”Museveni is not and will never be the President of Rwanda. This must be well understood. We do not take any orders from whoever, and Museveni knows that very well.”

2. ”Hari nubwo nigeze kumubaza aho ikibazo kiri, mu by’ukuri, nta kintu gihamye gihari usibye ahari ibyiyumviro bifutamye…TRANSLATED: ”I once asked him [Museveni] what the issue is between us. In reality, there is nothing concrete except perhaps a misunderstanding.”

3. ”Twabatsinze ubugira gatatu, ni ukuri…Ariko nta gushidikanya hari ibindi bisobanuro.” TRANSLATED: ”It is true we defeated them [Ugandans] three times. But there must be other explanations [for their hostility].

4. ”Mu ngano, u Rwanda ni igihugu gito, ariko mu ntekerezo no mu rwego rwa Politiki ni igihugu kinini.” TRANSLATED: ”Rwanda may be small in size but in terms of how we think and do politics, we are a big country.”

What is going on here? Kagame’s inflammatory rhetoric appears to be getting out of hand. Just when you think Kagame’s crass commentary has hit rock bottom, even more, vulgar phrases to describe perceived enemies suddenly surface.