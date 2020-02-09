By David Himbara

As a PhD on power, General Paul Kagame is also an expert on extreme cruelty to retain power. Kagame is aware, for example, that mental and physical torture cause the same psychological harm. Post traumatic stress disorder and depression which renders the victim useless is the intended purpose. This is what Kagame is doing to one of his most consistent opponents – Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza. Kagame seeks to break her down and to destroy her political party. This is a futile exercise, however.

Why Kagame’s mental torture of Ingabire is futile

These days, Ingabire is forced to spend whole days at Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB). She arrives at 9:00 and is let go at 17:00. She is mostly made to stay in empty rooms all day. RIB apparently gives her neither food nor drinks during these day-long ordeals. This may be a blessing in guise – she could easily be given the famous Munyuza water AKA poison. This torture is futile. Having spent years in Kagame’s prisons, having been separated from her family for years, having watched her colleagues either murdered or disappear without trace, Ingabire’s resolve is remarkable. Rather than abandon her cause to challenge the power, she emerged from each round of torture stronger than ever. Ingabire will not be deterred. She reminds us of words of another strong woman: “I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” Rosa Parks.