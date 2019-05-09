Kagame’s New Times has a great sense of nuclear humour😂😳

General Paul Kagame’s officials and the New Times have a great sense of nuclear humour. Consider this claim in the New Times of May 9, 2019:

”Rwanda seeks to set up a nuclear research centre that would have nuclear reactors to develop technology for different sectors such as agriculture, electricity generation and others.”

A nuclear power plant costs over US$9 billion. That is equivalent to Rwanda’s entire gross domestic product in one year — and equivalent to Rwanda’s national budget for three years.😂😂