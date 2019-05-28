Kagame’s New Times says war with Uganda is ”Inevitable.”

By David Himbara

Dear Kagame and New Times, war is never inevitable. As is often said, violence only begets more violence. War is never the answer.

In extraordinary writing titled ”By parading Rwanda’s dead for political points, Uganda crosses the line”, Kagame’s New Times asserted that war between the two countries is inevitable:

”The “ceremony” to parade Rwanda’s dead citizen even when hundreds languish in Uganda’s jails crosses the line of common decency. While harassing and torturing Rwandans may be tolerated, playing politics with the dead bodies of its nationals my trigger something that was thought unthinkable: War seems inevitable, more than ever before…”

Dear Kagame and New Times, war is never inevitable. As is often said, violence only begets more violence. War is never the answer. The people of Rwanda and Uganda are sisters and brothers. And solutions to their governments’ conflict begins with a simple step — each head of state should look in the mirror so that change begins with him. Restoring hope and harmony to the broken relation, including border closure by Kagame, begins with this simple step.