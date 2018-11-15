Kagame’s Propaganda Machine Viciously Attacked South Africa, Uganda, And Burundi.

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame’s propaganda machine, Rushyashya, is on the offensive, viciously attacking South Africa, Uganda, and Burundi. The first attack was against South Africa, after it announced that it is to conduct an inquest into the murder of Patrick Karegeya, the former Rwandan intelligence chief. South Africa also announced it wished Rwanda and its exiled opponents would settle their conflicts and cease using South Africa in violent confrontations. South Africa noted that Kayumba Nyamwasa who had survived three assassination attempts is willing to negotiate. Then Rushyashya attacked Uganda and Burundi for allegedly supporting Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Kagame’s Rushyashya viciously attacked South Africa

Kagame’s Rushyashya literally called South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, Nyamwasa’s prostitute. That is how low the Kagame regime has sunk. Rather than engaging in diplomatic solutions to problems it created, the Kagame regime goes into it knows best — name-calling. This time, Rushyashya was embarrassed into deleting its crude and malicious article.

Kagame’s Rushyashya then viciously attacked Uganda and Burundi

In the latest version of its attacks on African countries, Kagame’s Rushyashyaattacked Uganda and Burundi for destabilizing Rwanda. Which African country will escape Kagame’s attacks? Kagame seems to have forgotten that he is the Chairman of the African Union — which demands leadership and diplomacy.