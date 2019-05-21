Kagame’s Rwanda Not Admitted To the Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Rwanda Joined OECD Poor Cousin Known As OEDC Development Center.

By David Himbara

Hunting for glory and awards is General Paul Kagame’s preoccupation. His latest glory is about the Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Kagame’s newspapers The New Times and Igihe are making loud noise about Kagame’s government association with OECD. It is important to note that Kagame’s Rwanda has not been admitted to the OECD itself. The Kagame government has been admitted to OECD Development Center.

The Organisation for European Economic Co-operation is a 34 country organization that brings together the developed world. This is not to be confused with the OECD’s Development Center. The Development Center helps the developing world in such challenges as poverty reduction.

Therefore, joining the OECD Development Center is hardly a big achievement deserving loud noises. Countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America are encouraged to apply for membership in the Development Center. Togo was recently admitted to the OECD Development Center. With per capita income of US$610, Togo is poorer than Rwanda at US$748. Many other African countries are members of the OECD Development Center.

Why do countries join OECD Development Center?

The OECD Development Center describes its role as follows:

”We help developing countries and emerging economies find innovative policy solutions to promote sustainable growth, reduce poverty and inequalities, and improve people’s lives. We facilitate a policy dialogue between governments, involving public, private and philanthropic actors.”

In other words, Kagame just found himself a new coach on how to reduce poverty and how to use foreign aid effectively. Good luck to OEDC Development Center, Togo, and Rwanda.