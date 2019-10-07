Christian Amazing Grace Radio proprietor, Gregory Ryan Schoof, was arrested on October 7, 2019.

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame’s Rwanda is not safe for American preachers. Christian Amazing Grace Radio proprietor, Gregory Ryan Schoof, was arrested on October 7, 2019. Schoof was seized as he was preparing to address the media about his situation in Rwanda. As he had explained, the purpose of what he called his final press conference was “to update all about the radio being closed, court cases, and other things.” Schoof has been trying to regain his Christian Amazing Grace FM radio station which was shut down by the regime in April 2018.

It turns out the American preacher could not hold his press conference. Just as he was about to begin his news briefing, Kagame’s security grabbed Schoof. He was charged with “convening an illegal gathering attracting many onlookers”, which is unacceptable and punishable under the law in Kagame’s police state. Schoof was arrested together with his son.

Stay tuned.