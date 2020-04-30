Kagame’s Rwanda Vision 2020 Is Dead -An Obituary From IMF

Dear General Paul Kagame, on April 15, 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote an obituary to your Rwanda Vision 2020. It was just one sentence obituary that reads as follows:

”At US$780, Rwanda’s GNI per capita is below the IDA income threshold of US$1,175.”

General Paul, in a layman’s terms, this means that Rwanda remains a poor low-income economy in 2020. Your fantasy of transforming into a middle-income economy is dead. Goodbye Rwanda Vision 2020. For further details, read Rwanda’s Stillborn Middle-Income Economy: Paul Kagame, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Jim Yong Kim, the World Bank and Rwanda Vision 2020 Fiasco.