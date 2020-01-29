Kagame’s top military advisor’s hate speech, says he’s preparing for other genocides

Top military advisor to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame in a hate speech pronounced on November 23, 2019 stated that he’s preparing for other genocides. The speech was to a select group of genocide survivors of Tutsi ethnicity. He demonized members exiles and refugees of Hutu ethnicity and called the group to prepare for a confrontation and to prepare to self-sacrifice.

