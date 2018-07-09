Kagame’s Transition From Aid To Investment Is A Hoax

By David Himbara

In 2015, President Paul Kagame told his audience at World Economic Forum in Davos that Rwanda was “transitioning from aid to investment.” Kagame’s determination to complete the transition from aid to investment became even more evident a year later. On December 15, 2016, he called for a target date when Rwanda would cease receiving foreign aid. This is how Kagame put it:

”We have been talking about for a long time, the issue of relying on others to pay for things that benefit us. It is really a question of dignity, our agaciro. Therefore, among the decisions of this Umushyikirano, we should resolve to set a deadline, which should come sooner rather than later, after which Rwanda will no longer be waiting for what others hand out to us.”

So, is there any substance to Kagame’s transition from foreign aid to foreign investment? Thankfully, the World Bank provides comprehensive data on foreign aid and foreign investment to its member states. I was, therefore, able to compile and compare statistics on aid and on foreign investment for Rwanda.

In particular, I sought to compare the amount of aid and investment Rwanda attracted from 2000 to 2016. This period coincides with the phase in which Kagame has been implementing Vision 2020 from making Rwanda a middle-income state. In what follows, we see how Kagame’s transition from foreign aid to foreign is another mirage.

Annual foreign direct investment into Rwanda, 2000–2016

Let us begin our review of Kagame’s transition from aid to investment by presenting our findings on foreign direct investment to Rwanda between 2000 and 2016. The annual foreign direct investments to Rwanda are shown in Table 1.

TABLE 1: Foreign Direct Investment to Rwanda, 2000–2016

2000 — US$8 Million

2001 — US$5 Million

2002 — US$3 Million

2003 — US$6 Million

2004 — US$8 Million

2005 — US$10 Million

2006 — US$30 Million

2007 — US$82 Million

2008 — US$103 Million

2009 — US$118 Million

2010 — US$250 Million

2011 — US$119 Million

2012 — US$255 Million

2013 — US$257 Million

2014 — US$315 Million

2015 — US$223 Million

2016 — US$266 Million

TOTAL — US$1.7 BILLION

Annual foreign aid to Rwanda, 2000–2016

Let us now examine foreign aid to Rwanda. The annual foreign aid to Rwanda between 2000 and 2016 is shown in Table 2.

TABLE 2: Annual Foreign Aid to Rwanda, 2000–2016

2000 — US$321 Million

2001 — US$304 Million

2002 — US$359 Million

2003 — US$336 Million

2004 — US$491 Million

2005 — US$573 Million

2006 — US$605 Million

2007 — US$780 Million

2008 — US$935 Million

2009 — US$934 Million

2010 — US$1 Billion

2011 — US$1.2 Billion

2012 — US$878 Million

2013— US$1 Billion

2014— US$1 Billion

2015 — US$1 Billion

2016 — US$1.1 Billion

TOTAL — US$13 BILLION

So, what do we learn from Table 1 and Table 2? In this 16-year period from 2000 to 2016, the total amount of foreign aid to Rwanda was US$13 Billion. Meanwhile, the total amount of foreign investment into Rwanda was US$1.7 Billion. In other words, the amount of foreign direct investment Rwanda received in 2000 — 2016 was 13% of foreign aid.

Our overall conclusion is that Kagame’s transitioning from foreign aid to foreign investment is a mirage. In reality, Kagame accomplished the reverse — Rwanda is addicted to foreign aid. Between 2000 and 2016, Kagame’s Rwanda attracted US$13 Billion of aid compared to US$1.7 Billion in investment. For the year 2016 alone, Rwanda drew US$1.1 Billion in foreign aid versus a mere US$266 Million in foreign investment. Put in another way, in the very year that Kagame called for a timeline for Rwanda’s withdrawal from aid, foreign investment to Rwanda was 2% of foreign aid.