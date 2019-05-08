Kagame’s upcountry visit showed why he is finished.

He bused in hundreds of small children to enlarge crowds attending his rallies. Paranoid about his safety, he deployed military for crowd control. Kagame now fears even Rwandan children. He is finished.

By David Himbara

Akua Bonsu, a Ghanian writer, has penned a brilliant piece in which he describes what he terms “closet cowards” who “parade themselves as strong men.” Bonsu develops his definition of closet cowards as follows:

“They lord it over everyone because they have weapons. They are never strong without their weapons. They complement their intellectual deficit with a gun so that no one dares to say no to their negligible ideas. In Africa, and indeed the world over, the media characterize them as “strong men;” I call them the biggest cowards.”

The late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill described dictators’ fears in similar terms:

“You see these dictators on their pedestals, surrounded by the bayonets of their soldiers and the truncheons of their police … yet in their hearts there is unspoken fear. They are afraid of words and thoughts: words spoken abroad, thoughts stirring at home – all the more powerful because forbidden – terrify them. A little mouse of thought appears in the room, and even the mightiest potentates are thrown into panic.”

Churchill and Bonsu powerfully describe Kagame’s condition. He is a man who now hides behind heavily armed men in order to feel secure among Rwandan children. Kagame is finished. His visit to Burera District on May 9, 2019, as shown in the pictures above, confirms this, if further evidence were needed.