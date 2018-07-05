Kigali features among top 50 Smart City Governments in the world

July 5, 2018 – Singapore – Eden Strategy Institute today unveiled the rankings of the Top 50 Smart City Governments globally, from a study conducted in partnership with OXD (ONG&ONG Experience Design), that analyses the diverse approaches towards developing smart cities around the world.

This is the first independent ranking of its kind that investigates the roles that city governments play in leading a smart city strategy, beyond celebrating the technological attainments of the cities themselves.

“Smart Cities are taking centerstage in securing an adaptable, inclusive, productive, sustainable, and resilient future for humanity. Leading the development and re-invigoration of high-performing and loveable cities is one of the grandest challenges of our time,” says Mr. Calvin Chu Yee Ming, Partner at Eden Strategy Institute.

“Governments are eager to explore different ways to integrate digital technology, knowledge, and assets. This study offers unprecedented access to the most effective instruments to help governments become more responsive to users, improve city services, and make cities more loveable,” he explained.

“Through this study, we hope to provide insight into how city governments can coordinate their smart city initiatives better in ways that reflect a deep understanding of the human condition and the transformative power of citizen ownership and empowerment,” says Mr. Joshua Teo, Associate and Lead at OXD.

This 2018/19 rankings studied 140 smart cities, from which the Top 50 Smart City Governments were ranked across ten vectors:

1) Clarity of Vision;

2) Leadership;

3) Budget;

4) Provision of financial incentives;

5) Support programmes;

6) Talent-Readiness;

7) People-centric approach;

8) Development of an Innovation Ecosystem;

9) Implementation of “Smart” Policies; and

10) Track Record of previous initiatives and projects.

Finally, interviews were conducted with city officials to validate facts, measure outcomes, and learn about the unique challenges and pathways taken by each city. These insights were featured in the accompanying report as themed observations and city stories.

Top 50 Smart City Government Rankings

Rank Country Rank Country Rank Country 1. London 2. Singapore 3. Seoul 4. New York 5. Helsinki 6. Montreal 7. Boston 8. Melbourne 9. Barcelona 10. Shanghai 11. San Francisco 12. Vienna 13. Amsterdam 14. Shenzhen 15. Stockholm 16. Taipei 17. Chicago 18. Hong Kong &

Seattle (Tie) 20. Charlotte 21. Vancouver & Washington, D.C. (Tie) 23. New Delhi 24. Copenhagen 25. Columbus, Ohio 26. Los Angeles 27. Surat 28. Tokyo 29. Berlin 30. Beijing 31. Sydney 32. Ahmedabad & Bhubaneswar (Tie) 34. Jaipur 35. Atlanta 36. Pune 37. Wellington 38. Kansas City 39. Toronto 40. Dubai 41. Dublin 42. Tel Aviv 43. Philadelphia 44. Reykjavik 45. Lyon 46. Paris 47. Jakarta 48. Rio de Janeiro 49. Phuket 50. Kigali

The research revealed several interesting findings:

European cities actively involved their citizens in developing their smart city projects, including the use of joint consultation, co-creation, and participatory budgeting to better attend to the needs of all citizens.

American cities scored highly due to a federal government competition which prompted City governments to develop comprehensive, robust, and detailed smart city strategies that focused on urban mobility.

Six Indian cities emerged among the Top 50 Smart City Governments with smart city plans co-created with citizens, and supported by systematically-planned and mobilized budgets from the central government since 2015.

Large investments in ICT infrastructure, together with highly-integrated public services, helped major Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing rapidly scale their smart city projects to millions of citizens.

The ranking also recognized admirable efforts of smart cities at the nascent stage, like Jakarta, Phuket, and Kigali that experimented with integrated data platforms, public-private partnerships, and innovation districts. In particular, Kigali was recognized for its significant efforts poured into establishing its innovation ecosystem to drive a smarter economy, leading the pack among the African cities. The City, with support from the Rwanda Government, has forged partnerships with private enterprises and other city governments to develop as a smart city.

The full report, including detailed thematic insights, city stories, and scores, is available for download on www.smartcitygovt.com.