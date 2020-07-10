LAUNCH OF THE RWANDAN ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE (RAC)

We, members of the Rwandan Alliance for Change, inform Rwandans, friends of Rwanda and the general public, of the launch of RAC. RAC’s aim is to confront Rwandan Patriotic Front’s repressive regime and put to an end all challenges facing Rwanda, such as targeted assassinations, murders, authoritarianism, injustice, and bad governance, orchestrated by the oppressive RPF government.

Attached to this release, is a manifesto detailing the goals and objectives of the Rwandan Alliance for Change.

Done in Ottawa, on this July 6, 2020

Achille Kamana

Telephone/WhatsApp: 819-209-8956

RAC, Spokesperson