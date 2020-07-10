MANIFESTO: RWANDAN ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE – RAC: Putting people at the center of political

PREAMBLE

We, representatives of founding members,

In light of the history of an unstable Rwanda,

Considering that:

During the Belgian tutelage, the little power left to citizens was essentially in the hands of an aristocratic family to the detriment of a large majority of Rwandan people;

The 1959 Revolution, though justified and legitimate, was not involving all those oppressed by the then political system;

It was therefore a missed opportunity to bring together Rwandan people for a best common future;

The power resulting from the said revolution was exercised in the name of an ethnic group (the Hutu) while the rest of the population was marginalized and persecuted;

The 1973 coup d’etat did not improve the political state of affairs and discrimination against the Tutsi extended to residents of the southern regions of the country;

Small groups of personalities in power, responsible for these acts of exclusion and persecution, assume the right to put their crimes on the back of an entire community, an ethnic group or a region when no one has mandated them;

These acts resulted in a deep fragmentation of the Rwandan society;

The 1990 war and the political crisis linked to the multiparty system widened the gap between different groups of the Rwandan society;

It led to massacres, war crimes, genocide against the Tutsi, crimes against humanity committed by part of the army and pro-government militia on one hand and by the RPF (Rwandan Patriotic Front) army on the other;

The RPF took advantage of this anarchy, for which it was partly responsible, to seize power in July 1994.

In light of the oppression endured by Rwandan people since the RPF came to power,

Considering that:

The RPF has closed all political space and exercises total control over all sections of national life;

All attempt to exercise freely civil and political rights is repressed by acts of murder or arbitrary arrest;

Torture and other inhuman and degrading treatments are practiced with impunity in the country’s detention centers;

The government does not refrain from resorting to mass crimes in order to terrorize the population;

Enforced disappearances are routinely practiced;

Judicial decisions are dictated by security forces and many Rwandans are unfairly convicted after sham trials;

The judiciary is therefore by no means independent;

The press is muzzled;

The most basic principles of democracy are openly violated and elections are consistently rigged;

Citizens are commonly and unlawfully deprived of their property;

Nepotism, embezzlement of public funds and multiples concussions are erected in a style of government;

Impoverishment of a large majority of the population is worsening;

Rwandans are fleeing repression in large numbers;

The number of Rwandan refugees is constantly increasing and there is urgent need to find a lasting solution to this problem.

Resolve to:

Rise above disunity and do our utmost to put a definite end to all form of division within Rwandan people;

Reconcile Rwandans with their history and work for peace and national unity;

Put an end to dictatorship and install sustainable democratic governance.

Decide to establish a political movement called “Rwandan Alliance for Change”, RAC in acronyms.

OUR GOALS

Building a society based on unity, mutual respect, solidarity and national concord with a leadership abiding by the constitution and ethical principles.

The political project that we embody is based on fifteen main pillars:

I. Guaranteeing individual freedoms

II. Promoting institutional equality and fighting against discrimination

III. Initiating proactive policy on gender equality

IV. Establishing sustainable democratic governance

V. Creating mechanisms for rehabilitation and reconciliation

VI. Promoting the private sector and encourage competition and free entreprise

VII. Establish an efficient management system for the economic and monetary policy

VIII. Providing robust sustenance for agriculture and craftsmanship

IX. Establishing national solidarity at all levels of administration

X. Combining quality and accessibility for health and education

XI. Promoting and preserving values ​​of the Rwandan culture

XII. Initiating development policy compatible with everyone’s quality of life

XIII. Initiating peaceful bilateral and multilateral diplomatic partnerships

XIV. Promoting effective environmental protection policy

XV. Build an all inclusive national army

OUR VALUES

Culture of peace and tolerance in politics and in everyday life

Unwavering respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms

Fight against all forms of discrimination (ethnic, religious, racial, etc.)

Respect for human dignity

Culture of human and institutional solidarity

Struggle for free, transparent and independent elections

Struggle for real separation of powers

Struggle for real alternation at the head of state position and other elective levels

Culture of diversity of opinions and adversarial debate

Preservation of the environment

Promotion of equality between all groups of Rwandan society

OUR MEMBERS

Membership is open to anyone, natural or legal, who embraces our objectives and values and who requests to be a member.

OUR MEANS

To achieve our main objective of governance change in Rwanda, we will use diplomacy and dialogue as a priority. We will do everything to ensure that the main players in Rwandan politics, and in particular the ruling party and the opposition political forces, meet around the same table for multiple and thorough discussions.

We are determined to carry out our project and build a society conducive to peace, national concord and prosperity. Nevertheless, in case diplomacy and dialogue prove to be ineffective, we reserve the right to resort to any other likely means to free the Rwandan people from the yoke under which they are currently being held.

Done on July 6th, 2020

