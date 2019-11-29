Massacre of Rwandan Refugees Using Combat Helicopters and Fighter Jets in the Congolese Forests of South Kivu

Press Release no.018/ 2019/11/29

Since November 25th, 2019 until today, the FARDC (DRC Armed Forces), together with the Rwandan soldiers in uniform of the Congolese Army continue to massacre the Rwandan refugees after bombing and destroying their refugee camp in Kalehe territory in the South Kivu. The Congolese and Western media seems to have been suspiciously banned from reporting on these massacres, which are taking place in absolute silence. According to the latest UNHCR census, there are still more than 250,000 Rwandan refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Our reliable sources within RDF (Rwandan Defense Forces), various diplomatic and military sources in Africa and the West, indicate that combat helicopters, fighter jets and very heavy bombardments are still planned this weekend with a despicable goal of decimating all these refugees by Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

The Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD-Ubumwe) holds the governments of Rwanda and DRC as well as the International Community accountable for this ongoing genocide. Furthermore, these massacres are being planned by Rwandan President General Paul KAGAME as a continuation of the massacres of more than 400,000 refugees of 1996-1998, which have been mentioned in the UN Mapping Report as genocide if these facts were qualified as so by a competent court:

(https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countries/CF/Mapping2003-2015/2017CAR_Mapping_Report_EN.pdf).

We call on the International Community to act now and to put pressure on the Congolese President and that of Rwanda to stop these massacres and for the Rwandan military to leave Congolese territory immediately.

Brussels, November, 29th, 2019

For the MRCD-Ubumwe, the College of Presidents:

Wilson IRATEGEKA, President-in-Office

Paul RUSESABAGINA, Vice-Chairman

Kassim BUTOYI, Vice-Chairman

Faustin TWAGIRAMUNGU, Vice-Chairman and Spokesperson