Mihigo, We Celebrated Your Life In Buffalo, New York🌺❤️🌈💕

By David Himbara

Rwandans gathered in Buffalo, New York, to celebrate Kizito Mihigo’s life in a series of events titled ”we will always remember you.” The memorial service, the speeches, the dances, the singing — were a fitting send-off for Saint Mihigo. The attendees came to New York state, Massachusetts, Washington, DC, and Canada. I enjoyed every minute of the day on which we celebrated Mihigo in Buffalo. Farewell, Saint Mihigo. As the saying goes, ”We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” Mihigo, you created something that will live forever. You accomplished what few have achieved — you convinced millions of Rwandans that they are one people, not tribes.