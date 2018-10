On Thursday 4th October, EAC Youths will March to Rwanda High Commission in Kenya to protest the unlawful detention of Diane Rwigara and Adeline Rwigara and to demand for their immediate and unconditional Release. Join if Interested. #FreeDianeRwigara #FreeAdelineRwigara. pic.twitter.com/gsCKMqepoj

— National Human Rights Network (@NHRN254) 27 septembre 2018