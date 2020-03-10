Now we know the truth, the road to freedom is still too long

He was the one a generation is proud to have
He was an example to follow
He was meant to touch more lives
He was a true value
When the times became tough,
he did not hide
He did not escape his responsibilities
He did not wait for someone else to take the lead
He did not try to go around the problems
With a simple sentence, full of wisdom
With a beautiful song, only him could compose
With a beautiful voice, a gift from God
With a lot of courage, only from God
He put together the sons and daughters of our country
Some think he did not know what will happen to him
Some think everything came by surprise
Some think at some point he felt the heavy burden and wanted to give up
Some would like to see him as a simple human
But he was not a simple person
He was a person with a Message
A Message of love and peace
A Message of unity and reconciliation
A Message for his country
A Message for his generation
He did not fail his mission
He delivered his message
He achieved his duties
He finished his task
Now he is gone
Now he is at peace
Now it is our turn
Now everything is clear
Now we understand the Message
Now we have seen the true face of this regime
Now we know that the road to freedom is long
Now everyone must take his responsibilities
Now no one among us will say he did not know
Eric Ngoga