ON THE OCCASION OF THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF GENOCIDE IN RWANDA, THE FDU-INKINGI JOINS ALL VICTIMS OF THE RWANDAN TRAGEDY IN THEIR MOURING.

PRESS RELEASE

At this time of painful memories for the entire Rwandan people, the

FDU-INKINGI join all the victims of the genocide against the Tutsis and

other mass crimes and crimes against humanity, and of other crimes

considered to be genocide but not yet officially acknowledged as such,

in mourning their loved ones killed a quarter of a century ago. The

FDU-Inkingi takes this opportunity to condemn in the strongest terms

possible any acts that violates the physical integrity of the human

person.

On the other hand, FDU-INKINGI condemns the instrumentalization of the

Tutsi genocide for political purposes in order to perpetuate the ruling

RPF. The war in Rwanda since October 1, 1990 and the horrors that

accompanied it have grieved all Rwandan families without exception. We

believe that every Rwandan has the right to mourn his or her loved ones

while respecting the pain of others. Discriminatory mourning is serious

and dangerous because it hinders genuine national reconciliation. In

the interests of equity, and in order to achieve the objective of true

reconciliation, further steps must be taken to recognize other mass

crimes that have plagued Rwandans, and to allow all Rwandans who have

lost their loved ones to mourn them and heal their wounds.

The FDU-INKINGI leitmotiv is “For a people reconciled in a state of rule

of law”. There is only one Rwanda and no matter what has happened, Hutu,

Tutsi, Twa and other categories of Rwandans have no choice but to live

together, in equality and mutual respect. This is why the objective

pursued by the FDU-INKINGI is to contribute to the construction of a

Rwandan society reconciled with its past and history, where each

individual, of whatever social strata, feels comforted in his pain and

his merits acknowledged and where no one is above the law with regard to

his responsibilities in the crimes committed in Rwanda.

This 25th anniversary must be an opportunity for Rwandans and friends of

Rwandans to reflect and explore all the ways that promote living

together in harmony. These ways include an inclusive dialogue between

the regime and all stakeholders including the political opposition and

civil society forces. They necessarily require the acknowledgement of

all the tragedies that have plunged the Rwandan society into mourning.

Done in Rouen on April 6, 2019.

Theophile Mpozembizi

FDU-Inkingi Commissioner for Communications

infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com