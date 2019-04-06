ON THE OCCASION OF THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF GENOCIDE IN RWANDA, THE FDU-INKINGI JOINS ALL VICTIMS OF THE RWANDAN TRAGEDY IN THEIR MOURING.

PRESS RELEASE
At this time of painful memories for the entire Rwandan people, the
FDU-INKINGI join all the victims of the genocide against the Tutsis and
other mass crimes and crimes against humanity, and of other crimes
considered to be genocide but not yet officially acknowledged as such,
in mourning their loved ones killed a quarter of a century ago. The
FDU-Inkingi takes this opportunity to condemn in the strongest terms
possible any acts that violates the physical integrity of the human
person.
On the other hand, FDU-INKINGI condemns the instrumentalization of the
Tutsi genocide for political purposes in order to perpetuate the ruling
RPF. The war in Rwanda since October 1, 1990 and the horrors that
accompanied it have grieved all Rwandan families without exception. We
believe that every Rwandan has the right to mourn his or her loved ones
while respecting the pain of others. Discriminatory mourning is serious
and dangerous because it hinders genuine national reconciliation. In
the interests of equity, and in order to achieve the objective of true
reconciliation, further steps must be taken to recognize other mass
crimes that have plagued Rwandans, and to allow all Rwandans who have
lost their loved ones to mourn them and heal their wounds.
The FDU-INKINGI leitmotiv is “For a people reconciled in a state of rule
of law”. There is only one Rwanda and no matter what has happened, Hutu,
Tutsi, Twa and other categories of Rwandans have no choice but to live
together, in equality and mutual respect. This is why the objective
pursued by the FDU-INKINGI is to contribute to the construction of a
Rwandan society reconciled with its past and history, where each
individual, of whatever social strata, feels comforted in his pain and
his merits acknowledged and where no one is above the law with regard to
his responsibilities in the crimes committed in Rwanda.
This 25th anniversary must be an opportunity for Rwandans and friends of
Rwandans to reflect and explore all the ways that promote living
together in harmony. These ways include an inclusive dialogue between
the regime and all stakeholders including the political opposition and
civil society forces. They necessarily require the acknowledgement of
all the tragedies that have plunged the Rwandan society into mourning.
Done in Rouen on April 6, 2019.
Theophile Mpozembizi
FDU-Inkingi Commissioner for Communications
infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com