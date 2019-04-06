ON THE OCCASION OF THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF GENOCIDE IN RWANDA, THE FDU-INKINGI JOINS ALL VICTIMS OF THE RWANDAN TRAGEDY IN THEIR MOURING.

At this time of painful memories for the entire Rwandan people, the 
FDU-INKINGI join all the victims of the genocide against the Tutsis and 
other mass crimes and crimes against humanity, and of other crimes  
considered to be genocide but not yet officially acknowledged as such, 
in  mourning their loved ones killed a quarter of a century ago. The 
FDU-Inkingi takes this opportunity to condemn in the strongest terms 
possible any acts that violates the physical integrity of the human 
person.

On the other hand, FDU-INKINGI condemns the instrumentalization of the 
Tutsi genocide for political purposes in order to perpetuate the ruling 
RPF. The war in Rwanda since October 1, 1990 and the horrors that 
accompanied it have grieved all Rwandan families without exception. We 
believe that every Rwandan has the right to mourn his or her loved ones 
while respecting the pain of others. Discriminatory mourning is serious 
and dangerous because it hinders genuine  national reconciliation. In 
the interests of equity, and in order to achieve the objective of true 
reconciliation, further steps must be taken to recognize other mass 
crimes that have plagued Rwandans, and to allow all Rwandans who have 
lost their loved ones to mourn them and heal their wounds.

The FDU-INKINGI leitmotiv is “For a people reconciled in a state of rule 
of law”. There is only one Rwanda and no matter what has happened, Hutu, 
Tutsi, Twa and other categories of Rwandans have no choice but to live 
together, in equality and mutual respect. This is why the objective 
pursued by the FDU-INKINGI is to contribute to the construction of a 
Rwandan society reconciled with its past and history, where each 
individual, of whatever social strata, feels comforted in his pain and 
his merits acknowledged and where no one is above the law with regard to 
his responsibilities in the crimes committed in Rwanda.

This 25th anniversary must be an opportunity for Rwandans and friends of 
Rwandans to reflect and explore all the ways that promote living 
together in harmony. These ways include an inclusive dialogue between 
the regime and all stakeholders including the political opposition and 
civil society forces. They necessarily require the acknowledgement of 
all the tragedies that have plunged the Rwandan society into mourning.

Done in Rouen on April 6, 2019.

Theophile Mpozembizi
FDU-Inkingi Commissioner for Communications
infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.cominfo@fdu-rwanda.com

