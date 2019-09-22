Online Slot Bonuses Explained

Online casinos have seen a huge bump in profits as online gambling becomes more and more popular with each year – check https://www.daisyslots.com. The convenience of playing anytime, anywhere is unbeatable. Online slots make up the biggest and most popular casino game category. This is true of slots both online and offline.

When it comes to choosing an online slot to play, casinos will offer you incentives to play online slots for the first time. The most common way of tempting patrons to try out a game is by offering a casino bonus. There are many types of these bonuses. Bonuses are worth taking advantage of as they are practically the casino giving you money as free spins for instance counter the house edge.

No Deposit Slot Bonus

It is wise to take free money it is offered to you. This bonus is a casino offering you a free bankroll via a no deposit required bonus. However, you must read the terms of this bonus to see what the limit (if there is one) on the cash you can withdraw from a win. Look out for the “maximum cash out rule”.

Free Slot Spins

Some casinos offer players a set number of free spins as a reward for signing up. This bonus is awarded on selected slots and can vary depending on which game you play. Same terms may apply as the no deposit bonus so keep a look out for the limit you can withdraw without a deposit.

Deposit Match Bonuses

The best value lies with this bonus. To claim a deposit match bonus, you need to put some cash at risk. After making a deposit into your casino account, the casino will add a percentage to the deposit as bonus cash. This percentage varies according to the casino.

One Hour Free Play

One last bonus that casinos will offer slot players is the one hour of free play. As the name suggests, it offers you an hour of free play once you register. This bonus will be waiting for you in your newly acquired casino account. You are able to keep any winnings that you earn during that hour of gameplay. You are, however, required to deposit funds into your casino account before you can cash out these wins.

These are the types of slot bonuses that casinos offer you as a way of tempting you into making an account and signing up to the platform, as well as, make a deposit into your casino account. These bonuses are worth taking advantage of but at the same time, it is crucial to read the terms and conditions before partaking in any of them. This is because they may say “free”, but you are often still required to deposit money into your account. This doesn’t take away from the fact that these are bonuses, but the titles lead to you being caught off guard if you don’t realise that there is a limit to the cash you can withdraw before placing a deposit for instance.