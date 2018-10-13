OPEN LETTER TO THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: Harassment of Madam Victoire Ingabire and the disappearance of Boniface Twagirimana

From: PRA Group for Democracy

To: Honorable Members of the European Parliament

Subject: Harassment of Madam Victoire Ingabire and the disappearance of Boniface Twagirimana, President and Vice President of FDU-Inkingi Party respectively.

Date: 11 October 2018

Honorable Members, I am writing this present open letter to you on behalf of PRA GROUP FOR DEMOCRACY.

Honorable Members,

The recent of two women who aspired to challenge Kagame for the Rwandan presidency in 2010 and 2017 — Victoire Ingabire and Diane Rwigara showed political willingness for the Kagame administration to put things right in the context promoting both political space in Rwanda and the respect of human rights in Rwanda.

Right after the release of Madam Victoire Ingabire, Paul Kagame and his judiciary institutions started to infringe upon Ingabire’s freedom of expression. Feigned researcher Tom Ndahiro published virulent articles in the regime’s paper http://umuvugizi.worldpress.com arguing that Victoire Ingabire should not have tweeted that the militarized regime of Kigali has spread panic and fear among Rwandan people and created an atmosphere of unfriendly relations with neighboring countries. This frontal attack of Kagame and his statesmen on Madame Victoire Ingabire targets to subvert her political career and proceed with the complete annihilation of her party.

We are a lot concerned to get clarifications why Kagame released Victoire Ingabire and proceeded with disappearing her 1st Vice President Boniface TWAGIRIMANA from where he was in jail since September 2017! In taking the life of 1st Vice President of the Party FDU Inkingi, Kagame is fulfilling his threat to silence Victoire Ingabire.

The ironical release of Madam Victoire Ingabire as the icon of Rwandan Opposition has vested interest summed up in three reasons. First, Kagame was sponsoring his foreign minister Louise Mushikiwabo to head the OIF (Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie). It was therefore in dictator Paul Kagame’s tactical strategy to pose as a paradigm of democracy who respects human rights in line with the values of the OIF. Second, the Commonwealth is preparing to host its next summit in Kigali in 2020. Third, Kagame wants to be pictured as Mr Clean while toiling underhand to make every Rwandan citizen submit to his harsh rule and depend on him.

In the light of this, it’d be imperative to the Kagame administration to clarify the whereabouts of Boniface TWAGIRIMANA because the facts show that he didn’t escape Nyanza Prison which is internationally known as Rwanda’s high security prison where Kagame locks up his opponents.

Again we express all our gratitude to the European Parliament’s contribution to the welfare of the people in the Third World. Indeed, PRA GROUP FOR DEMOCRACY would like to see Rwandan people experience democracy and lasting peace. In Rwanda we need to get fair justice and be treated with our God-given human dignity!

Yours faithfully,

(Sé)

Jean Rukika

Secretary General of PRA Group for Democracy