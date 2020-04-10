Open letter to the President of the Republic of Rwanda on proposals for measures to better manage the Covid-19 crisis in Rwanda

Mr. President,

We, the undersigned Rwandans living abroad, feel deeply sorry and stand in solidarity with our compatriots at home for the suffering and difficulties of all kinds that they are enduring during this harsh health crisis caused by coronavirus (COVID_19) pandemic. Many Rwandans, especially those living in rural areas, are living in economic precariousness as a result of the far-reaching change in the agricultural policy which has ruined their food security. The resulting rural exodus has created a high rise in urban population living from hand to mouth because of an unsustainable economic boom that has failed to create viable jobs.

We are confident that the age-old spirit of solidarity and resilience that characterizes the Rwandan people will enable them to valiantly weather this harsh ordeal. But for this to happen, the government will need to take on complaints and pragmatic advice from its concerned citizens, more than in the past. We ourselves are committed to continuing to reflect on a range of actions of solidarity that would enable us to alleviate the suffering of our compatriots at home, and we will communicate on this in due course. In the meantime, we are sending you, by this letter, a contribution in the form of a few ideas, which we consider useful and practical, easy to implement quickly in order to stem the harmful consequences of the measures your government continues to take to combat the COVID_19 crisis.

……

Done on April 9, 2020

The signatories:

1. Laurent Munyandilikirwa, Président de l’Observatoire des Droits de

l’Homme au Rwanda (ODHR);

2. Emery Nshimiyimana, Secrétaire Général de la Fondation

IBUKABOSE-RENGERABOSE, Mémoire et Justice pour tous ;

3. Jean Marie Ndagijimana, Coordinateur du Comité pour l’Unité, la Paix

et la Réconciliation au Rwanda (CUPR) ;

4. René Mugenzi, Coordinateur de Global Campaign for Rwandans’s Human Rights (GCRHR);

5. Joseph Matata, Coordinateur du Centre de Lutte contre l’Impunité et

l’Injustice au Rwanda (CLIIR);

6. Theobald Rutihunza, Président du Réseau International pour la

Promotion et la Défense des Droits de l’Homme au Rwanda (RIPRODHOR) ;

7. Robert Mugabowindekwe, President de JAMBO asbl ;

8. Calixte Kanani, Coordinateur du Comité de Suivi de la Problématique

des Réfugiés Rwandais (CSPR) ;

9. Aloys Simpunga, Initiative HUMURA ;

10. JMV Nyirimbirima, Chairperson the Global Voice of Rwandan Refugees

(GVRR)

11. Stany Rwandarugari, Rwandan Platform for Dialogue, Truth, and

Justice (RDTJ)

12. Marcelline Nyiranduwamungu, Présidente du Réseau international des Femmes pour la Démocratie et la Paix (RifDP);

13. Pascal Kalinganire, General Coordinator of the Organization for

Peace, Justice and Development in Rwanda and Great Lakes Region (OPJDR);

14. Pierre Claver Nkinamubanzi, Président du Congrès rwandais du Canada (CRC);

15. Nelson Gatsimbazi, Rwandiska föreningen för mänskliga rättigheter

(RFMR);

16. Rugema Kayumba, Norway Sub Sahara Africa development

organisation (NSADO);

17. Celestin Muhindura, President of Rwanda National Forum (RNF);

18. Gilbert Mwenedata, Président de l’initiative du Peuple pour

l’Alliance Démocratique (IPAD) ;

19. Emmanuel Mugenzi, Coordinator in charge of political matters,

Rwandan Alliance for the National Pact (RANP-Abaryankuna) ;

20. Jean Damascène Munyampeta, Secrétaire Général du Pacte Démocratique du Peuple (PDP-IMANZI) ;

21. Général Emmanuel Habyarimana, Président de la Convention Nationale Républicaine (CNR-Intwari) ;

22. JABO AKISHULI, Secrétaire Exécutif, UNITED FREEDOM FIGHTERS (UFF- INDANGAMIRWA);

23. Jerôme Nayigiziki, Coordinateur, RNC-Ihuriro ;

24. Jean Baptiste Ryumugabe, Coordinateur PSI-Imberakuri ;

25. Etienne Masozera, Président AMAHORO-PC ;

26. Justin Bahunga, Président FDU-INKINGI;

27. Nadine Claire Kasinge, Présidente ISHEMA PARTY;

28. Anastase Gasana, President Democratic Rwanda Party, DRP-ABASANGIZI;

29. Paul Rusesabagina, Vice President, Mouvement rwandais pour le

Changement démocratique (MRCD).