P5 welcomes the release of Rwigara family members.

Press Release
In the last few days the political parties that form the opposition
political platform (P5) have been witnessing a wave of releases of
political prisoners and opinion leaders by the dictatorial regime of
Paul Kagame. After the release of Mrs Victoire Ingabire, President of
the FDU-Inkingi and singer Kizito Mihigo on September 14, 2018, we
welcome with joy the release of Miss Diane Rwigara and her mother
Adeline Rwigara.
However, one would wonder if Kagame wants to take a leaf from the
Ethiopian leadership and open the political space which has been tightly
closed for a long time. We are still to see if the release of three
political prisoners and artist will be followed by other concrete
actions. However, the repressive laws that target journalists, currently
tabled in parliament don’t augur well for the opening of the political
space in Rwanda.
As a matter of fact, the Rwandan regime would gain by accepting to
change the current course and take the example of other countries like
Ethiopia and Kenya by choosing the path of democracy as they do. This
would end unnecessary sabre rattling and intimidation and allow all
Rwandans who wish to return home and participate in the reconstruction
of the country to do so. Rwanda will never be stable and democratized as
long as millions of other Rwandans are not allowed to return home or to
exercise their civic rights.
As a political platform (P5), we rejoice that these innocent people have
been able to regain their relative freedom after all these years that
they have been held in jail unjustly. To show its good faith, we call on
the regime to release the other political prisoners and opinion leaders
including Mr. Deo Mushayidi, chairman of PDP-Imanzi, condemned to life
sentence, Dr. Niyitegeka Théoneste, Dr. Mpozayo Christophe, Col.
Byabagamba, Brigadier General Rusagara, Colonel Rugigana, Jean-Baptiste
Icyitonderwa, more than 13 members of the FDU-Inkingi including 1st
Vice-President Boniface Twagirimana and thousands of other Rwandans who
are unjustly languishing in prison.
It is only after these releases have been accompanied by an invitation
to all Rwandans to return home and after putting in place the necessary
conditions for a genuine Dialogue between the Rwandans that we can then
rightly congratulate a such who will have taken these initiatives. He
would be worthy of being called President of a country.
Courage is not a weakness, it is a sign of political maturity.
Long live Rwanda, Long live free people of Rwanda.
Brussels, October 08, 2018
Jérôme Nayigiziki
Chairman of P5