P5 welcomes the release of Rwigara family members.

Press Release

In the last few days the political parties that form the opposition

political platform (P5) have been witnessing a wave of releases of

political prisoners and opinion leaders by the dictatorial regime of

Paul Kagame. After the release of Mrs Victoire Ingabire, President of

the FDU-Inkingi and singer Kizito Mihigo on September 14, 2018, we

welcome with joy the release of Miss Diane Rwigara and her mother

Adeline Rwigara.

However, one would wonder if Kagame wants to take a leaf from the

Ethiopian leadership and open the political space which has been tightly

closed for a long time. We are still to see if the release of three

political prisoners and artist will be followed by other concrete

actions. However, the repressive laws that target journalists, currently

tabled in parliament don’t augur well for the opening of the political

space in Rwanda.

As a matter of fact, the Rwandan regime would gain by accepting to

change the current course and take the example of other countries like

Ethiopia and Kenya by choosing the path of democracy as they do. This

would end unnecessary sabre rattling and intimidation and allow all

Rwandans who wish to return home and participate in the reconstruction

of the country to do so. Rwanda will never be stable and democratized as

long as millions of other Rwandans are not allowed to return home or to

exercise their civic rights.

As a political platform (P5), we rejoice that these innocent people have

been able to regain their relative freedom after all these years that

they have been held in jail unjustly. To show its good faith, we call on

the regime to release the other political prisoners and opinion leaders

including Mr. Deo Mushayidi, chairman of PDP-Imanzi, condemned to life

sentence, Dr. Niyitegeka Théoneste, Dr. Mpozayo Christophe, Col.

Byabagamba, Brigadier General Rusagara, Colonel Rugigana, Jean-Baptiste

Icyitonderwa, more than 13 members of the FDU-Inkingi including 1st

Vice-President Boniface Twagirimana and thousands of other Rwandans who

are unjustly languishing in prison.

It is only after these releases have been accompanied by an invitation

to all Rwandans to return home and after putting in place the necessary

conditions for a genuine Dialogue between the Rwandans that we can then

rightly congratulate a such who will have taken these initiatives. He

would be worthy of being called President of a country.

Courage is not a weakness, it is a sign of political maturity.

Long live Rwanda, Long live free people of Rwanda.

Brussels, October 08, 2018

Jérôme Nayigiziki

Chairman of P5