Paul Kagame has planned and been involved in assassinations of four presidents in the region.

By Gakwerere

1) Melchior Ndadaye in 1993.

2) Juvénal Habyarimana in 1994

3) Cyprien Ntaryamira in 1994

5) Laurent-Désiré Kabila in 2001

Recently criminal Paul Kagame has threatened to assassinate the following presidents

1) Criminal Paul Kagame threatened to hit Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete in 2013, in a speech to what was then dubbed “Youth Connect Dialogue” which was held in Kigali. He threatened to hit the then Tanzanian president at the right time. Watch the clip below.

https://youtu.be/Jzc2OISObts

2) In 2015, criminal Paul Kagame planned and orchestrated a coup d’etat against president Peter Nkurunziza, however, the coup was foiled with thousands of coup plotters fleeing to Rwanda, where they are reorganising, conducting military recruitment, undergoing military training and preparing for an eventual military attack on Burundi.

On the youtibe link below, Gen Dan Munyuza, who is one of criminal Paul Kagame’s trusted security enforcer was recorded telling one of his agent on how they have missed and failed to assassinate president Peter Nkurunziza. What Gen Dan Munyuza didn’t know, was that the agent in the audio was recording the conversation on behalf of the RNC…Over the past years, Gen Dan Munyuza a renown assassin has be recorded on different audios planning on different assassinations.

https://youtu.be/hga5jQndmh4

3) On the 27/07/18, a french newspaper – “La Lettre de l’Océan Indien” released an article on how criminal Paul Kagame was planning to gun down president Museveni’s jet during COMESA summit which was supposed to be held in Bujumbura – Burundi from the 1st/July to 10th/July/2018.

According to “La Lettre de l’Océan Indien,” the french intelligence services came to the rescue of president Museveni by informing him about an imminent threat to his life in case he travels to Burundi.

“La Lettre de l’Océan Indien” newspaper notes that DGSE (Direction Générale de la Sécurité Extérieure) which is France’s external security organisation provided evidence to Uganda’s security services about a plot by Rwanda to assassinate president Museveni while on his trip to Burundi, pointing out the gunning down of President Museveni’s jet as the most likely approach in the assassination.

We have to remember that, COMESA executive committee which seats at its headquarter in Lusaka, Zambia, at the last moment decided to changed the venue and date of COMESA summit. The summit was relocated to Lusaka – Zambia and the dates of the summit changed to 19/July/2018, COMESA cited security as a major reason for relocating the summit to Lusaka, Zambia.

The Burundi government is currently demanding COMESA to repay all the financial resources that the government spent in the preparation of the summit, only for the summit to be relocated to another country at the last minute. This was done after nearly a year on the part of Burundi, trying to prepare for the summit. The government of Burundi was confident that it was able to provide total security to all those dignitaries who were supposed to attend, but COMESA executive committee saw it differently.