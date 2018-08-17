President Kagame arrives in Windhoek, Namibia to attend the 38th SADC Summit

President Kagame has arrived in Windhoek, Namibia to attend the 38th SADC Summit where he will deliver remarks as Chairperson of the African Union. pic.twitter.com/uAoqxxLd7b — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 16, 2018

President Kagame meets with President Hage Geingob of Namibia ahead of the 38th SADC Summit pic.twitter.com/j3R8XOO5AU — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 16, 2018

President Kagame has arrived for the opening ceremony of the 38th SADC Summit. pic.twitter.com/xIoXYU9Kr0 — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 17, 2018