President Kagame attends the inauguration of Djibouti International Free Trade Zone.

President Kagame arrives in Djibouti at the invitation of President @IsmailOguelleh for the inauguration of Djibouti International Free Trade Zone. pic.twitter.com/SROlM2tSSI

President Kagame joins his host President @IsmailOguelleh, and Presidents Omar al-Bashir of Sudan, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, as well as AUC Chair @AUC_MoussaFaki for the inauguration of Djibouti International Free Trade Zone. pic.twitter.com/8WEQUqB0eE

— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) July 5, 2018