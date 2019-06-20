PRESIDENT KAGAME DEATH SQUADS ON RAMPAGE IN BRUSSELS AGAINST HIS CRITICS; CALL ON HIS FUNDERS TO HELP STOP THE EXPORT OF GANG CULTURE.

PRESS RELEASE

On Tuesday 18th June 2019, while he was receiving a red carpet reception at the European Union Headquartes to attend the European Development Days, his hitmen were on the loose chasing or vandalising the cars of those suspected of going to or having parked their car to attend anti Kagame demonstration. Thus one person, Mr Issa, was attacked and two parked cars of demonstrators were vandalised. The attackers are said to have been moving in cars not registered in Belgium.

This violence by President Kagame hitmen has become common wherever he goes. Just to recall some examples:

– October 2014, during President Kagame visit to London two of his hitmen were caught one with a knife and another with a small canister containing strange substances;

– October 2015, on the occasion of Rwanda day in Amsterdam, many people who had come to demonstrate peacefully against President were physically assaulted on the street and their property damaged and telephones stolen or damaged;

– It has now become a routine for President Kagame hitmen to assault or damage property of people coming to demonstrate against him each time he comes to attend European Development Days . It has happened June 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. During the Rwanda Day in Ghent Belgium on the 10th of June 2017, two people were assaulted;

– We would like to recall that the UK Metropolitan Police has warned three British citizens of Rwandan origin critical of President Kagame namely Rene Mugenzi, Jonathan Musonera and Noble Marara that their lives wereat risk from the government of Rwanda.

It is quite easy to understand the plight of Rwandans critical of the Rwandan President when his hitmen have no scruple in using violence against peaceful demonstrators in Europe. What is shocking is that while it would be a diplomatic incident if any other government tried to kill its citizen or residents of any country in Europe, President Kagame is not bothered and remains a darling of aid donors. We would like to condemn in the strongest terms the export of violence to Europe and indeed to other continents against critics of the Rwandan government regime.

We call on the international community and those who bankroll the Rwandan regime, to use their influence to bring Kagame to stop repression against critics, to release all political prisoners and prisoners of conscience and to open the political space. It is the best way to have a peace of mind.

Done in Brussels on March 20, 2019

Marcel Sebatware

Chair Diplomacy Commission – P5-Platform

p5diplomacy@protonmail.com