President Kagame opens One & Only Gorilla’s Nest in Kinigi

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame presided over the opening of the exclusive, ultra multi-luxury One & Only Gorillas Nest eco-lodge in Kinigi, Musanze, Norther Province. President Kagame described the investors in the property as people who share a similar vision and ambition as Rwanda, calling them friends of Rwanda who significantly contribute to investment in the country. The 5-star facility is the second property the hotel chain has in Rwanda, after taking over Nyungwe Forest Lodge more than 3 years ago.
