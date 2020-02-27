President Kagame opens One & Only Gorilla’s Nest in Kinigi

President Kagame: We have here, One and Only property, in the one and only Rwanda. Thank you, we appreciate what you have invested in and with us. We have an obligation to make sure that we both benefit from this kind of investment. pic.twitter.com/CbNUJxDas4 — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) February 27, 2020

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame presided over the opening of the exclusive, ultra multi-luxury One & Only Gorillas Nest eco-lodge in Kinigi, Musanze, Norther Province. President Kagame described the investors in the property as people who share a similar vision and ambition as Rwanda, calling them friends of Rwanda who significantly contribute to investment in the country. The 5-star facility is the second property the hotel chain has in Rwanda, after taking over Nyungwe Forest Lodge more than 3 years ago.