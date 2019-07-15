President Paul Kagame has made broad changes in Rwanda’s Diplomatic Missions

President Paul Kagame has made changes in the diplomatic service, naming new envoys to different countries while others have had their diplomatic postings changed.

The changes have seen former Rwandan High Commissioner to Kenya James Kimonyo appointed envoy to China, Prosper Higiro as envoy to Canada, while Wellars Gasamagera has been named Ambassador to Angola.

Other appointments included that of Alfred Kalisa, who has been envoy to Angola and has been moved to Egypt in a similar capacity, while Vincent Karega formey in South Africa becomes new ambassador to DRC. Eugene Kayihura, who has hitherto been in Tanzania, will replace Karega

Francois-Xavier Ngarambe has been appointed ambassador to France and will be replaced from his former posting in Switzerland by Marie-Chantal Rwakazina. Sheikh Saleh Habimana who was posted in Egypt will be the new envoy to Morocco.

In other appointments, Maj Gen. Charles Karamba has been appointed ambassador to Tanzania while Emmanuel Hategeka who has been COO of RDB will be the envoy to UAE.

The new envoy to Singapore will be Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye who has been State Minister for Transport while Yasmin Suedi who has been a diplomat in the UAE will be Ambassador to Korea. The new diplomatic post in Qatar will have Francois Nkurikiyimfura as Ambassador.