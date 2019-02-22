PRESS RELEASE N°003/PS.IMB/NB/2019 : “THE INTERNATIONAL WARRANTS ISSUED BY RWANDA GOVERMENT AGAINST ITS OPPOSITION LEADERS IS A CLEAR SIGN THAT THE RPF INKOTANYI PARTY IS NOT READY TO DIALOGUE WITH RWANDA OPPOSITION AND CIVIL SOCIETY”

Given that Rwandan Government has issued international warrants all over the world against its opposition leaders and this should be interpreted as a clear sign of losing its control;

Given that those international warrants have been issued while Rwanda opposition and Civil Society requested an inclusive dialogue with Rwandan Government;

Considering that this dialogue is the only possible way to find lasting solutions to sociopolitical challenges that Rwanda faced many years ago;

Given that the total dismiss of this dialogue by Rwandan Government could open the Pandora’s box to those who spouse the idea of bringing about change in Rwanda by force as demonstrated by steady streams of attacks perpetrated by armed groups against Rwanda;

The Social Party Imberakuri informs its members, the opposition and civil Society, the International Community the following:

Article One :

The Social Party Imberakuri condemns in plain English those international warrants issued by Rwandan Government against its opposition leaders and demand the International Community to ignore them because they should be null and void since they are based on political motivation.

Article 2:

The Social Party Imberakuri would like to draw the close and realistic outlook of the International Community by informing that Rwandan opposition and Civil Society have strongly requested an inclusive dialogue with Rwandan Government since this dialogue remains the only possible way to sort out sociopolitical challenges that Rwanda is facing.

Article 3 :

The Social Party Imberakuri expresses its great concern over the RPF INKOTANY’s attitude which spouses the fatalistic idea of:”I am there and stay there whatever it costs to my people”. This attitude would put Rwanda on a deathlike way since it would simply serve to open a Pandora’s box to those who long to bring about change in Rwanda by using force as demonstrated by steady streams of military attacks launched against Rwanda.

Article 4:

The Social Party Imberakuri calls upon once again the International Community including the East Africa Community, the European Union, the African Union, the United Nations and countries friends and partners of Rwanda including France, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Belgium and Germany to use their influence in order to bring RPF INKOTANYI to reason so that it accepts a dialogue. Otherwise, they would be treated as bad friends because as the saying goes:”spare the rod, spoil the child”.

Done at Kigali,February, 18 2O19

Me NTAGANDA Bernard

Founding President of the Social Party Imberakuri (Sé)

