Remembering Gen. Gratien Kabiligi

General Kabiligi was a successful and patriotic field commander. He led his forces against Paul Kagame’s RPF that had invaded his country from Uganda, beginning in October 1990.

When the Arusha peace process was destroyed by the RPF attack of April 6 1994, General Kabiligi was not in the country, a circumstance that hampered the defense effort. The general was later accused of war crimes and imprisoned for years.

He underwent a years-long trial, ending with his acquittal. It was many years before he was able to be with his family in Europe, despite being cleared. People who generalize about international law should review what happened to General Kabiligi.

