REMEMBERING RWANDA’S GENOCIDE

Dr. Theogene Rudasingwa

Washington DC, USA

8 April, 2019

I was a witness to genocide in Rwanda 25 years ago.

Genocide was committed by Rwandans against Rwandans.

As evil engulfed Rwanda, victims were abandoned by Africa and the rest of the international community.

France was allied with the evil regime.

President Clinton led the charge in steering the world to look away while the perpetrators of genocide mowed down innocents day after day.

Since the Rwandan genocide in 1994, the world has witnessed more of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in many parts of the world.

The infrastructure and ideas that make genocide possible are alive and well in many nations and international insitutions.

Genocide is a historic and social phenomenon, rooted in malignant abuse of power.

In a sense, the often repeated words NEVER AGAIN ring hollow in a world where dictatorships are fashionable again.

A cold war mentality causes big powers and the global institutions they dominate either to be associated with these crimes, or to be ineffectual in combating them.

All Rwandans and citizens of the world should find ways and means

of healing from genocide, and make NEVER AGAIN a truth-based permanent endeavor from generation to generation