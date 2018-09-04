Brussels

Madam Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza,

President of FDU-Inkingi

C/O Mr. Justin Bahunga,

2nd Vice-President of FDU-Inkingi

Re: Resignation from the FDU-Inkingi party and from all of my mandates within the FDU-Inkingi’s Regional Committee of Belgium and from the FDU-Inkingi’s Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

Madam President,

On August 25th, 2018, I submitted to the FDU-Inkingi party’s governing bodies a series of questions concerning grave dysfunctions within the party, which have lead to a climate of unease and terror maintained by certain party leaders with the public knowledge but in a total indifference from top party leaders ! My participation in the last ordinary congress of FDU-Inkingi party, held in Leuven, Belgium from September 1st -2nd, 2018, has allowed me to witness once again, such a wide spread climate characterized by the total lack of dialogue and respectful interactions that characterize the people that are fighting for a common cause, namely, the liberation of the Rwandan people. Some party leaders, instead of listening to the issues raised by members and working to find a lasting solution, prefer to engage in a campaign of demonization and denigration, and threaten those people who raise sound questions or dare to point out objective and positive critics. It is clear that such leaders prefer to work only with people who do not criticize them and do not oppose their agendas.

Because of all the above, I have decided to resign from the FDU-Inkingi party and from all of my mandates within the FDU-Inkingi party, to allow those leaders who prefer to work only with their docile friends to do so freely, and put my contribution where it is mostly needed and can benefit the oppressed Rwandan people. I will continue to fight for the establishment of the rule of law and democracy in Rwanda.

Madam President,

There are certainly differences between me and the new leadership of the FDU-Inkingi party, particularly, with regard to the urgent need to unify the Rwandan opposition, as well as the fundamental values, such as the tolerance and the respect for a contradictory debate, which must characterize the leadership of a democratic party. There is also the obvious refusal by the party elders to let the younger generation lead the party and the democratic struggle within the Rwandan opposition. However, I’m hopeful that wherever I may be, there are many things we will continue to work on together to achieve the common goal of liberating the Rwandan people.

I wish you great advances within the FDU-Inkingi party that I’m regretfully leaving, but I promise you to do nothing that could harm the party and I will continue the work aimed at unifying the Rwandan opposition that I started long ago, so that we may quickly bring help to the Rwandan people, who are oppressed and are currently living under the yoke of the RPF-Inkotanyi.

Peace be with you !

Done in Brussels, Belgium, on September 4th, 2018.

Innocent TWAGIRAMUNGU

Copy for information :

1. The members of the FDU-Inkingi Steering Committee (all)

2. The Presidents of the Local Political Committees (CPLs) in Belgium (all)

3. The Regional Councils (all)