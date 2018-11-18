Rwanda: A mapping of crimes in the book “In Praise of Blood, the crimes of the RPF by Judi Rever

This video talks about crimes committed against Hutu, before, during and after the genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda. Talking about (and/or seeking Justice for) these crimes should not be considered as neither an act nor an attempt to deny, minimise, defend, vindicate or conceal the genocide committed against Tutsi in 1994. On the contrary, considering all crimes committed against all Rwandans in the 1990s is the only way towards genuine and sustainable reconciliation among Rwandans. For more information on Jambo asbl arguments, please follow this link:

http://www.jamboasbl.com/droits-de-lhomme/remarks-on-the-proposed-law-to-repress-the-denial-minimization-justification-or-endorsement-of-the-genocide-committed-in-rwanda-in-1994