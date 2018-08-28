Rwanda Accumulated US$1.2 Billion Debts In June 2017-July 2018

By David Himbara

Rwanda’s neck is strapped with a debt time bomb. Between June 2017 and July 2018, Rwanda accumulated US$1.2 billion in debt. In my previous post, I indicated that Rwanda’s debt as of June 2017 was US$3.2 billion. In the past 13 months, Rwanda’s debt has climbed to US$4.4 billion. Rwanda’s debt is now 49 percent of the GDP. Below is the list of loans, the amounts and the lenders. The list is not exhaustive — and does not include loans containing grants.

June 2017 — US$88 million (Euro 76 million) from the World Bank for Lake Victoria Transport Program. November 2017 — US121 million from African Development Bank for water supply and sanitation program. November 2017 — US$50 million from the African Development Bank on behalf of the Africa Growing Together Fund for the sustainable water supply and sanitation. November 2017 — US$60 million from the African Development Fund for the skills and business development. December 2017 — US$125 million (SDR 88,500,000) for the energy sector development. December 2017 — US$80 million (SDR 56,700,000) from the World Bank for social protection project. December 2017 — US$52 million (EUR. 45,000,000) for Kigali central sewerage project. March 2018 — US$20 million from the OPEC Fund for International. Development for water supply and sanitation. March 2018 — US$24 million (SDR 17,600,000) from the World Bank for stunting prevention. March 2018 — US$72 million (¥7,670,000,000) from Japan for Ngoma-Ramiro Road project. March 2018 — US$30 million from African Development Bank for Rwanda Innovation Fund. April 2018 — US$23 million from the World Bank for strengthening social protection. May 2018 — US$66 million loan from India for Base-Butaro-Kidaho road. May 2018 — US$97 million (SDR69 million) loan from the World Bank for agriculture. July 2018 — US$50 million from China for Bugesera international airport road. July 2018 — US$78 million from China for Huye-Kibeho-Munini road. July 2018 — US$100 million from India for irrigation projects July 2018 — US$100 million from India for developing special economic zones.

How will this addiction to debt end? Your guess is as good as mine.