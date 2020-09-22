RWANDA: EMBRACING RECONCILIATION: TO LIVE IN PEACE AND DIE HAPPY

This book was written by Kizito mainly during his incarceration using a mobile phone for a period of two years. He did not want his torturers to have the last word. Kizito feared that his fight for peace and the unity of Rwandans could be falsified and used fraudulently against his ideas and against him, which was already the case. He wanted the truth of what he lived and had experiences to be known to everyone by himself. he wanted to tell it in an his own words because he also feared an unexpected death that could surprise at any time.

Buy the book>>